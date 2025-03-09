Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires New Stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,024 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Innodata during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Innodata

In related news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 48,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $3,165,655.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,200. This represents a 44.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 196,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $12,672,438.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,654.80. The trade was a 94.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,639,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on INOD. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Innodata in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innodata presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Innodata Stock Performance

NASDAQ INOD opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 16.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Stories

