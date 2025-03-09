Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 14,643 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,643 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $44,631,000. Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,017,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5,078.7% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,025,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,646 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,536.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 746,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 700,524 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $9,566,000.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PHYS opened at $22.70 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile
Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.
