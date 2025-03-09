Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 14,643 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,643 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $44,631,000. Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,017,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5,078.7% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,025,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,646 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,536.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 746,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 700,524 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $9,566,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS opened at $22.70 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.