Best Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 9th

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, GE Vernova, and Intuitive Surgical are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production and distribution of energy, such as oil, natural gas, and renewables. These stocks can be influenced by factors like commodity prices, regulatory policies, and technological advancements, making them a unique segment of the broader stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $262.67. 102,166,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,497,328. The firm has a market cap of $844.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $367.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.71. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $15.51 on Friday, reaching $194.96. 74,457,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,443,255. The firm has a market cap of $913.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.93. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $109.05. 19,616,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,958,638. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.87. The firm has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,396,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,504. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.05 and its 200 day moving average is $309.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion and a PE ratio of 51.96. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $20.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $518.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,687,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,315. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $571.36 and its 200 day moving average is $531.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

