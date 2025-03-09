Best Mid Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 6th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Hims & Hers Health, AST SpaceMobile, and MARA are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks refer to companies with market capitalizations typically ranging between $2 billion and $10 billion. These stocks are often considered to have a balance of stability and growth potential, representing firms that have established market positions while still possessing room to expand compared to larger, more mature companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.13. 78,777,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,034,059. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 113,676,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,928,566. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE:HIMS traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.64. 23,616,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,034,612. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49 and a beta of 1.37. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.63. 18,728,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,724,840. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. AST SpaceMobile has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,992,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,995,548. MARA has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41.

