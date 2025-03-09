Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

