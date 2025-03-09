Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.27 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.5% of Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average is $63.25.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.