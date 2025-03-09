BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.42 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.60.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

