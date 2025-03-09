BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 573,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $97,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,147,000. Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $174.45 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.12 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.52.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

