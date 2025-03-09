BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,957 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 581,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.0% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $78.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.