BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 2,143 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $118.66 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.63.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.