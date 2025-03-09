BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 564 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $242.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

