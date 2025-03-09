Brokerages Set Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Price Target at $56.71

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 132.58%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

