Brokerages Set Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Price Target at $56.71

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.71.
BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on Brookfield Asset Management
Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 3.1 %
Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $62.61.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 132.58%.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Asset Management
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.