Brokerages Set First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target at $23.30

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

