Brokerages Set First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target at $23.30

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.
First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91.
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.
