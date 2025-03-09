Callan Family Office LLC Increases Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 251.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 18.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 41.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 17.3% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 90,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 69.4% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total value of $145,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,523.92. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.95, for a total transaction of $919,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,088 shares in the company, valued at $117,776,379.60. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,031. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBC. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.20.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE RBC opened at $353.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.57. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $241.43 and a one year high of $372.83.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

