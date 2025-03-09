Callan Family Office LLC Invests $770,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Corning by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Corning by 561.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 322,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 273,347 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Corning by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Corning by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 7,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.10%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.