Cannabis Stocks To Follow Now – March 8th

Tilray, Turning Point Brands, and Gibraltar Industries are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of companies operating within the cannabis industry, including those focused on the cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and related products. They can encompass businesses that provide ancillary services to the industry as well, and are often characterized by higher volatility due to evolving regulatory and market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

TLRY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. 40,842,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,626,578. The stock has a market cap of $650.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.13. Tilray has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of NYSE:TPB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $61.55. The company had a trading volume of 435,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,140. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $66.48. The company had a trading volume of 331,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,343. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $81.90.

