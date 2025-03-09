Cannabis Stocks To Research – March 9th

Tilray, Turning Point Brands, Gibraltar Industries, Innovative Industrial Properties, and Indivior are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to the shares of companies that operate within the cannabis industry, including those involved in growing, processing, distributing, or developing related products. These stocks are traded on public markets and can include companies focused on recreational and medicinal cannabis as well as ancillary sectors such as technology and distribution services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. 40,842,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,626,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $650.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.13. Tilray has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of TPB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.55. 435,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,392. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.75. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.48. 331,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,343. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $73.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,906. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 11.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.34. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $62.45 and a 1 year high of $138.35.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of INDV stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.82. Indivior has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $22.53.

