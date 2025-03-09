Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $41,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $336.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $321.93 and a one year high of $481.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

