CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sells C$18,129.35 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Suzana Furtado sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.52, for a total value of C$18,129.35.

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$74.82 on Friday. CCL Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$66.96 and a twelve month high of C$84.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$97.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.38.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

