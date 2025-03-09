Ceera Investments LLC Purchases 4,282 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 335,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 61,360 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.5% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $121.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $158.95.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.