Ceera Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 29,219 NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,219 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,000. NICE comprises approximately 1.7% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $149.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.19 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.40.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.47 million. NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

