Ceera Investments LLC Sells 605 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ceera Investments LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,349 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Starbucks by 100.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,476,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 55.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,928,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,283,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1,491.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,808,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $256,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,078.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,545,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,153,000 after buying an additional 2,329,431 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.48 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.08.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

