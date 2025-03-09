Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.55 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $217.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

