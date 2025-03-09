Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 29,745 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $127,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $154.55. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.27.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

