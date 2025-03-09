Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $125.25 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,879,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,882 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $125,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 79,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

CMS Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $75.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $1,893,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,285.15. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,950 shares of company stock worth $2,817,160. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.