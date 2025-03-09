Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $130,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RB Global during the third quarter worth $204,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in RB Global by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 533.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. raised its position in shares of RB Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 33,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $101.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $106.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 57.71%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

