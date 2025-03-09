Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.08.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Chegg from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Chegg from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chegg from $3.75 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chegg from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Chegg alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chegg

Chegg Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Chegg stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $91.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.52. Chegg has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 272.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 25,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.