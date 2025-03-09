CM Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. inTEST comprises about 2.7% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CM Management LLC’s holdings in inTEST were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in inTEST by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 117,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in inTEST by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 199,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in inTEST by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in inTEST by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST Stock Down 4.1 %

INTT opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.40 million, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. inTEST Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

inTEST ( NYSE:INTT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. inTEST had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of inTEST from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on inTEST

inTEST Company Profile

(Free Report)

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.