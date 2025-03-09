CM Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

CM Management LLC boosted its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cohu comprises approximately 1.6% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohu by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

