Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Holdings Cut by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Cognition Therapeutics were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 614,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 417,300 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGTX shares. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Cognition Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CGTX opened at $0.43 on Friday. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Cognition Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.