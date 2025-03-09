Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,230 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

