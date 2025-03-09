Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Makes New $403,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Unionview LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 79,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $40.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

