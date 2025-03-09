Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Makes New $559,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of SPYV opened at $52.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.