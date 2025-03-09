Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Makes New $559,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $52.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

