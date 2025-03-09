Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $551,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,527,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $191.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.03. The company has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

