Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

