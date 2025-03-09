Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
