Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) vs. Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Critical Contrast

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.2% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Corcept Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix $63.72 million 18.82 -$80.74 million ($1.26) -5.98 Corcept Therapeutics $675.04 million 8.66 $106.14 million $1.24 44.68

Analyst Ratings

Corcept Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Ocular Therapeutix. Ocular Therapeutix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corcept Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ocular Therapeutix and Corcept Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix 0 1 5 0 2.83 Corcept Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.46%. Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $99.75, suggesting a potential upside of 80.05%. Given Ocular Therapeutix’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ocular Therapeutix is more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corcept Therapeutics has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Corcept Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix -283.74% -45.18% -30.87% Corcept Therapeutics 22.35% 24.54% 20.24%

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics beats Ocular Therapeutix on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis. It is developing AXPAXLI, an axitinib intravitreal implant that is in phase 3 trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retinal diseases; PAXTRAVA, a travoprost intracameral implant, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; OTX-CSI, a cyclosporine intracanalicular insert that has completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease; and OTX-DED, a dexamethasone intracanalicular insert, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. In addition, the company offers modulator for intermediate and late dry age-related macular degeneration; and gene delivery for inherited retinal degenerations and protein biofactory indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron) for the development and commercialization of products using the company's sustained-release hydrogel in combination with Regeneron's large molecule VEGF-targeting compounds for the treatment of retinal diseases; and AffaMed Therapeutics Limited for the development and commercialization of DEXTENZA and OTX-TIC. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cushing's syndrome; treatment for adrenal cancer and cortisol excess which is in phase 1b clinical trial; treatment for prostate cancer which is in phase II clinical trial; and nab-paclitaxel in combination with relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial to treat platinum-resistant ovarian tumors. In addition, it develops dazucorilant, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; miricorilant, which is in phase IIb trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and treatment for antipsychotic induced weight gain that is in phase I trial. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

