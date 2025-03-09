Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,290,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,914,000 after purchasing an additional 768,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,703,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,505,000 after purchasing an additional 355,206 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,788,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,746,000 after purchasing an additional 856,007 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,362,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,360,000 after acquiring an additional 200,917 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,747,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,863,000 after acquiring an additional 203,126 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.79.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

