Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,910 shares during the period. Corteva makes up 1.6% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $44,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,120,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,851,000 after purchasing an additional 815,135 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,523,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,966,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,031,000 after purchasing an additional 525,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 695,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,624,000 after purchasing an additional 237,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average is $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $66.24.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.79.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

