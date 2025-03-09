Critical Review: Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) and Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT)

Volatility and Risk

Hallmark Financial Services has a beta of -7.49, indicating that its stock price is 849% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Wealth Solutions has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Brookfield Wealth Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Brookfield Wealth Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hallmark Financial Services and Brookfield Wealth Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallmark Financial Services $165.95 million 0.00 -$108.11 million N/A N/A Brookfield Wealth Solutions $14.34 billion 0.53 $1.21 billion $0.32 163.00

Profitability

Brookfield Wealth Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Hallmark Financial Services.

This table compares Hallmark Financial Services and Brookfield Wealth Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallmark Financial Services N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Wealth Solutions 0.10% 0.14% 0.01%

Summary

Brookfield Wealth Solutions beats Hallmark Financial Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products and services. The Runoff segment offers senior care facilities liability insurance products and services. It markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

