Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Position Lessened by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Napa Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Crown Castle by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 221.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

