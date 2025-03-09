Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Crown by 325.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Crown by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $1,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $91.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.84 and a 1-year high of $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

