Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 147 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,535.04. This trade represents a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Barclays cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

NYSE DTE opened at $131.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.16. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $136.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

