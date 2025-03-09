Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Clearway Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CWEN opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.4312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 229.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWEN. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $53,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,011.22. The trade was a 19.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

