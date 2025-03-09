Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 399 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GMS by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in GMS by 31.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in GMS in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in GMS by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

GMS stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.88.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

