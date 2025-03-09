Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,725,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 160.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Diageo by 28.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 59,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Diageo by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $105.72 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

