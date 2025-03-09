Digital Media Stocks To Consider – March 9th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks represent companies engaged in producing, distributing, or monetizing digital content and online platforms. Typically, these include social networking sites, streaming services, and other technology-driven media businesses that rely on digital advertising and subscription-based models for revenue. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.59. 31,813,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,635,841. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.81. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $145.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $449.40. 3,037,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,287. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $439.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.15. The firm has a market cap of $195.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $149.13. 2,704,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,456. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $135.54 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.01.

