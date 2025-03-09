Donna M. Long Sells 742 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,779.72. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dorman Products Stock Down 3.0 %

Dorman Products stock opened at $124.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.11.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.95 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DORM

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,372,000 after acquiring an additional 91,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dorman Products by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,374,000 after acquiring an additional 87,780 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 597,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Dorman Products by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 523,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,262,000 after acquiring an additional 78,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dorman Products by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,241,000 after acquiring an additional 43,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.