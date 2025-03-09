Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.38 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.