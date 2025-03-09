Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTIP opened at $49.38 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.