Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,263,763,000 after buying an additional 315,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,652,235,000 after buying an additional 1,682,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,518,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,669,204,000 after buying an additional 170,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,067,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,286,036,000 after buying an additional 330,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,749,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,205,266,000 after buying an additional 842,109 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Progressive
In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total transaction of $2,386,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,530,756.28. This trade represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 191 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $46,241.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,042.20. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,102,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PGR
Progressive Price Performance
NYSE:PGR opened at $279.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.23 and a 200-day moving average of $252.70. The company has a market capitalization of $164.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $194.49 and a 52 week high of $287.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.78%.
Progressive Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.