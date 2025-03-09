Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 282 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 241,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,325,000 after purchasing an additional 109,363 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 86,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 87,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MMC opened at $235.40 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.17 and a 1-year high of $241.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.83 and a 200 day moving average of $223.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

